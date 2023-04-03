Death News : Seymour Stein, Sire Records founder, died at 80.

Founder of Sire Records and Launch Pad for Madonna and Talking Heads, Seymour Stein, Passes Away at 80 with a Bold and Visionary Legacy.

Seymour Stein, the bold and visionary founder of Sire Records, has passed away at the age of 80. Stein’s unparalleled ear for talent launched the careers of musical legends such as Madonna and Talking Heads, among many others. His influence in the music industry cannot be overstated.

Stein’s legacy lives on through the countless artists he discovered and nurtured. Even after retiring from Sire Records, he remained an active and passionate supporter of emerging musicians. His impact on the music world will be felt for generations to come.

Source : @AP

