Death News : Seymour Stein, Sire Records founder, died at 80.

Sire Records Founder, Seymour Stein, Who Played a Key Role in Boosting the Careers of Madonna, Talking Heads and Numerous Other Artists, Passes Away at 80..

Seymour Stein, the legendary founder of Sire Records, has passed away at the age of 80. Stein was instrumental in launching the careers of some of the biggest names in music, including Madonna, Talking Heads, and countless others. His legacy will be felt for years to come, as his influence on the industry continues to inspire and shape the music we love.

Sire Records was founded by Stein in 1966, and quickly became a force to be reckoned with in the music world. Stein’s ability to spot and nurture talent was unparalleled, and he was responsible for bringing some of the most iconic artists of the past century into the spotlight. His passion for music will be sorely missed, but his impact will be felt for generations to come. Rest in peace, Seymour Stein.

Source : @NBCNews

