Death News : Sakamoto Ryuichi, 71, pioneer of techno-pop and renowned film score writer, passed away.

Renowned techno-pop pioneer and film score composer Sakamoto Ryuichi passes away at 71..

Renowned musician and film composer Sakamoto Ryuichi has passed away at the age of 71. A pioneer of techno-pop, Sakamoto pushed the boundaries of music and influenced countless artists throughout his illustrious career. He was widely known for his contributions to film scores, creating memorable soundtracks for movies like The Last Emperor, Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence, and The Revenant. His musical talents earned him numerous accolades, including an Academy Award, two Golden Globes, and a Grammy Award.

Sakamoto’s passing is a great loss to the music industry and his impact will be felt for generations to come. He will always be remembered for his innovative music, exceptional talent, and his passion for pushing the boundaries of music. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Sakamoto Ryuichi.

Source : @NHKWORLD_News

