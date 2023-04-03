Death News : Sad news: Ryuichi Sakamoto, Yellow Magic Orchestra founder and composer, has died at 71 due to cancer.

Ryuichi Sakamoto, Yellow Magic Orchestra Co-Founder and Oscar-Winning Composer, Succumbs to Cancer at 71, Days After Celebrating 71st Birthday With Final Album Release..

Renowned composer and founding member of the Yellow Magic Orchestra, Ryuichi Sakamoto, has passed away at the age of 71. The Oscar-winning musician had revealed in 2022 that he was battling terminal cancer.

Sakamoto, who had a prolific career spanning decades, released his last full-length album “12” on his 71st birthday in January 2023. He will be remembered fondly for his contributions to the world of music and for the indelible mark he left on the industry. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.

