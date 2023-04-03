Death News : Ryuichi Sakamoto, 71, dies.

At 71, Ryuichi Sakamoto, the Japanese composer and musician who won an Oscar, has passed away..

Renowned Japanese composer and musician Ryuichi Sakamoto, who won an Oscar for his score for “The Last Emperor,” has passed away at the age of 71. Known for his innovative approach to music, Sakamoto’s work was a fusion of traditional Japanese sounds with elements of electronic and orchestral music. He is credited with introducing Japanese music to the world and paving the way for a new generation of musicians.

Over the course of his illustrious career, Sakamoto collaborated with iconic artists like David Bowie and YMO, and his music was featured in several films such as “Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence” and “The Revenant.” He was also an outspoken advocate for environmental causes and a strong voice against nuclear weapons. Sakamoto’s death is a great loss to the music industry, and his legacy will continue to inspire and influence generations to come.

Source : @SCMPNews

