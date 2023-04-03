Death News : Ryuichi Sakamoto, 71, dies – Yomiuri. #坂本龙一

日曜日、読売新聞は71歳の #音楽家 #坂本龍一氏が亡くなったと報じた。.

Japanese musician Ryuichi Sakamoto passed away at the age of 71, according to a report by the Yomiuri newspaper on Sunday. He was known for his innovative works in electronic and classical music, and had won numerous awards including an Academy Award for Best Original Score for his work on the film The Last Emperor. Sakamoto had been an influential figure in the music industry for over four decades, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations of musicians to come.

Fans and fellow musicians from around the world expressed their sadness at the news of Sakamoto’s death. Many took to social media to pay tribute to the musician, sharing memories of his music and the impact it had on their lives. Sakamoto will be deeply missed by his fans and everyone who was touched by his talent and creativity. Rest in peace, Ryuichi Sakamoto.

Source : @ShanghaiEye

