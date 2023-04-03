Death News : RIP Butch, WWE legend.

WWF/WWE Legend Butchwacker Butch Passes Away at Age 78 – Thank You for Your Contributions and You’ll Be Sorely Missed, Rest In Peace..

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of Butchwacker Butch at the age of 78. The wrestling legend will be deeply missed by fans around the world for his contributions to the sport, particularly his time with the WWF/WWE.

Butch was a beloved figure in the wrestling community, known for his tough exterior and fierce dedication to the sport. He was admired for his incredible skill and athleticism, as well as his unwavering commitment to his fans. His passing is a great loss to the sport he loved, but his legacy will live on and continue to inspire future generations. Rest in peace, Butch.

Source : @OwenWilliam1999

Just Found Out Butchwacker Butch has Passed Away Today at the age of 78. Thank You for everything you contributed To Wwf/Wwe You will be missed dearly Rip Butch. pic.twitter.com/2J98sBtyHd — Owen William1999 (@OwenWilliam1999) April 3, 2023