Death News : RIP Bushwhacker Butch (78)

Bushwhacker Butch, One Half of WWE Hall of Famers The Bushwhackers, Dies at 78..

Iconic wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer, The Bushwhackers’ Butch has passed away at the age of 78, leaving behind a long legacy in the professional wrestling world. As one half of The Bushwhackers, Butch entertained generations with his signature “walking the ropes” move and unique style both in and out of the ring. He will be remembered as a pioneer who helped shape the industry we know today.

Butch’s passing is a sad loss for the wrestling community and his fans across the world. His contributions to the sport will forever be cherished, and his memory will continue to inspire generations of wrestlers to come. We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time, and may he rest in peace.

Source : @NewsXero

