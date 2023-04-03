Death News : Red Robinson, rock-n-roll DJ, dies at 86. Legacy discussed on Global News Morning.

Remembering Red Robinson: An in-depth conversation on the life and pivotal contributions of the legendary rock-n-roll DJ, featuring his close friend Howard Blank..

Legendary rock-n-roll DJ Red Robinson has passed away at the age of 86, leaving behind a lasting legacy in the music industry. Robinson was a pioneering figure who helped shape the sound of rock-n-roll in the 1950s and 60s, influencing countless musicians with his on-air presence and musical expertise.

In a recent interview with Global News Morning, Robinson’s friend Howard Blank discussed the DJ’s life and impact on the industry. Robinson’s contributions to music will always be remembered and celebrated, as he inspired generations of music lovers and artists alike. Rest in peace, Red Robinson.

Source : @GlobalBC

