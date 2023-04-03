Death News : Record label boss Seymour Stein dies at 80.

Seymour Stein, Iconic Record Label Executive, Passes Away at 80 – via @louderthanwar.

Legendary record label executive Seymour Stein has passed away at the age of 80, according to a tweet from music journalist John Robb. Stein, who co-founded Sire Records, was responsible for signing influential acts including The Ramones, Talking Heads, and Madonna. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005.

Stein’s impact on the music industry is immeasurable, having helped to shape the careers of some of the most iconic artists of the past several decades. His vision and passion for discovering and nurturing talent will continue to inspire generations of musicians and industry professionals for years to come.

