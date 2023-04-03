Death News : Orji Kalu’s wife dies at 61.

Orji Kalu’s Wife, Ifeoma Ada Kalu, Passes Away at 61.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, former governor of Abia State and Senate Chief Whip, has announced the sad news of the death of his beloved wife, Mrs Ifeoma Ada Kalu. She passed away at the age of 61.

The senator shared the news on his social media page on Monday, April 3, 2023, with a heartfelt message of condolences to his family and friends. The cause of her death has not been disclosed at this time. Mrs Ifeoma Ada Kalu’s passing is a great loss to her family and all those who knew and loved her.

Source : @NigeriasToday

