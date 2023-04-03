Death News : Olympian Greg Francis dies at 48, competed for Canada in FIBA (’98) and Olympics (’00).

Canadian Olympian and former men’s basketball team player, Greg Francis, passes away at 48. He represented Canada at the 1998 FIBA men’s world championship and 2000 Sydney Olympics..

The basketball world mourns the loss of former Canadian player and Olympian, Greg Francis, who passed away at 48 years of age. Francis was a member of the Canadian men’s basketball team and represented the country at the 1998 FIBA men’s world championship and the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games. He made valuable contributions to the team during his tenure, leaving behind a profound legacy that will be remembered by many.

The Toronto Star reported the news of Francis’ passing, leaving many fans and former teammates devastated. Despite his untimely death, his impact on the sport of basketball and the Canadian national team will always be remembered with fondness and respect. Our hearts go out to Francis’ family and friends during this difficult time.

Source : @TorontoStar

Former Canadian men’s basketball team member and Olympian Greg Francis has died at the age of 48. Francis competed for Canada at both the 1998 FIBA men’s world championship and 2000 Sydney Olympic Games.

Former Canadian men’s basketball team member and Olympian Greg Francis has died at the age of 48. Francis competed for Canada at both the 1998 FIBA men’s world championship and 2000 Sydney Olympic Games. https://t.co/qxuFiRWHPo — Toronto Star (@TorontoStar) April 3, 2023