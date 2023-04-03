Death News : Nigel Lawson, ex-Conservative and journalist, died at 91.

Nigel Lawson, Ex Conservative Party Politician and Journalist, Passes Away at 91 in a Breaking News Update..

The Telegraph has announced the passing of former Conservative Party politician and journalist Nigel Lawson at the age of 91. It is a loss to the political and media world, as Lawson was known for his contributions to both fields.

Having served as Chancellor of the Exchequer under Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, Lawson was a key figure in economic policy during the 1980s. In addition to his political career, he was also a prolific journalist, writing for The Times and The Spectator. Lawson’s death will be felt by many, as he had an extensive impact on British politics and media.

