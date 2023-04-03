Death News : Nigel Lawson, ex-chancellor, dies at 91.

Former Chancellor Nigel Lawson passes away at 91 – Breaking News.

It has been announced that Nigel Lawson, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer, has passed away at the age of 91. The news was shared on Sky News’ Twitter page, where people can find further information and updates regarding this story. Lawson served as Chancellor from 1983 to 1989 and played a key role in shaping economic policy during Margaret Thatcher’s premiership.

Lawson’s passing marks the end of an era in British politics, and many will remember him as a prominent figure in the Conservative Party during the 1980s. His impact on economic policy, as well as his strong views on climate change and Brexit, will continue to be debated and discussed by analysts and politicians alike. May he rest in peace.

