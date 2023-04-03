Nigel Lawson, Former Chancellor under Margaret Thatcher, Passes Away at 91 with a Legacy Marked by Economic Turmoil in Northern England and Unequal Gains for the Rich..

Nigel Lawson, former Chancellor to UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, has passed away at the age of 91. Despite his political success, Lawson’s legacy is tarnished by the impact of his economic policies on northern England. His tenure oversaw the devastating decline of industry and loss of jobs, which resulted in a generation of working-class children without hope or opportunity.

While Lawson may be revered by a select group of wealthy individuals who benefited from his policies, his actions had far-reaching and damaging consequences for many others. His death serves as a reminder of the devastating impact that political decisions can have on some of society’s most vulnerable members.

Source : @LKTranslator

BREAKING: Margaret Thatcher's chancellor Nigel Lawson has died at the age of 91. His crowning achievement was the economic ruin of northern England & a lost generation of working-class children. He will be fondly remembered by the few rich people who benefitted from his policies. — Laura Kuenssberg beyond parody (@LKTranslator) April 3, 2023