Death News : Music mogul Seymour Stein dies at 80.

Music Industry Icon Seymour Stein, Co-Founder of Sire Records and Discoverer of Madonna and Talking Heads, Passes Away at 80.

The music industry mourns the loss of Seymour Stein, an esteemed music executive who co-founded Sire Records and became a pivotal figure in the careers of numerous legendary artists, including Madonna and Talking Heads. Stein passed away at the age of 80, leaving behind a legacy that has helped shape the music industry into what it is today.

As one of the most influential figures in the world of music, Stein’s contributions will be greatly missed. He played a significant role in signing and nurturing the careers of artists who would go on to become some of the biggest names in the industry, and his passion and dedication to the art form have left a lasting impact on the world of music. The loss of Seymour Stein is a reminder of the immense impact that one person can have on an entire industry, and his presence will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Source : @consequence

