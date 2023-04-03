Death News : Music exec who found Madonna dies at 81.

81-year-old music mogul Seymour Stein, who discovered Madonna, passes away.

Seymour Stein, the veteran music executive who played a key role in discovering and nurturing some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Madonna, has passed away at the age of 81. During his illustrious career that spanned over five decades, Stein shaped the landscape of pop music and left an indelible mark on the industry. He was known for his sharp ear for talent and his ability to spot the next big thing, often signing artists who would go on to become household names.

Stein was instrumental in the success of Madonna, shepherding her career from its early stages and helping her to become one of the biggest pop icons of all time. He’s credited with signing her to Warner Bros. Records in 1982, after seeing her perform at a club in New York City. Stein believed in the singer’s potential and worked closely with her to craft her image and sound, paving the way for her meteoric rise to fame. Madonna was one of many artists that Stein championed during his career, which also included acts like The Ramones, Talking Heads, and The Pretenders. Stein’s impact on the music industry is immeasurable, and his contributions will be remembered for years to come.

