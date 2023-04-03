Death News : Music exec who discovered Madonna dies at 80. RIP

RIP Seymour Stein: Music Mogul Who Discovered Madonna Passes Away at 80. .

Renowned music executive Seymour Stein, who is credited with discovering the Queen of Pop, has passed away at the age of 80. Madonna fans around the world mourn the loss of a pioneer who played a crucial role in shaping the music industry. Stein’s legacy will be remembered for years to come, as he leaves behind a long-lasting impact on the world of music.

In a career that spanned over five decades, Seymour Stein made significant contributions to the music industry, discovering and nurturing some of the most iconic musicians of our time. He was instrumental in launching the careers of Madonna, Talking Heads, The Ramones, and many other legendary artists. His passing is a significant loss for the music industry, but his contributions will continue to inspire generations of musicians and music lovers alike. Rest in Peace, Seymour Stein.

Source : @madonnaxdaily

