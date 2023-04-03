Death News : Music exec Seymour Stein, 80, dies.

Music Industry Mourns the Loss of Seymour Stein, a Visionary Executive Responsible for Signing Musical Legends Madonna, the Ramones, Talking Heads, and the Pretenders to His Record Label Sire and Co-founding the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Who Passed Away at the Age of 80..

Seymour Stein, the legendary music executive who played an instrumental role in some of the most iconic moments of music history, passed away at 80. Stein’s legacy includes signing legendary bands such as Madonna, the Ramones, Talking Heads, and the Pretenders to his label Sire. He also helped found the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. His successes in the music industry were made possible by his sharp ear for talent and his willingness to take risks on rising stars.

Stein’s innovation and impact on the music industry were recognized in 1989 when he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. His passion for discovering new talent and nurturing their careers was unparalleled. He will always be remembered as a visionary and trailblazer who left an indelible mark on music history. His contributions to the industry, and the countless artists he helped shape and launch to stardom, will continue to reverberate for generations to come. Rest in power, Seymour Stein.

Source : @nytimesmusic

Breaking News: Seymour Stein, a successful and colorful music executive who signed Madonna, the Ramones, Talking Heads and the Pretenders to his label Sire and helped found the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, has died at 80.

Breaking News: Seymour Stein, a successful and colorful music executive who signed Madonna, the Ramones, Talking Heads and the Pretenders to his label Sire and helped found the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, has died at 80. https://t.co/Xvse7F9kF5 — New York Times Music (@nytimesmusic) April 3, 2023