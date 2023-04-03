Death News : Marikit Laurico, Floyd Mayweather’s aide for 25 years, passed away at 47. She fell ill on a recent trip to Dubai.

Floyd Mayweather’s Assistant of 25 Years, Marikit Laurico, Passes Away at 47 While Feeling Unwell in Dubai Trip.

Marikit Laurico, Floyd Mayweather’s trusted assistant for over two decades, has passed away at 47 years old. Laurico had spent much of her career supporting the five-division world champion in his boxing endeavors. It is with heavy hearts that the boxing world mourns the loss of this dedicated and talented individual.

During a recent trip to Dubai, Laurico had reportedly been feeling unwell. Her dedication to her work and the impact she made on those around her will not be forgotten. Our deepest sympathies go out to Laurico’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Source : @MeetJess

