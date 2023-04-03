Death News : Lawson: Private joker.

Remembering Nigel Lawson: The Hidden Side of a Great Sense of Humour and Fun, according to Lord Lamont.

Former Tory chancellor Nigel Lawson, who recently passed away at the age of 91, was remembered by Lord Lamont as a man with a great sense of humour and fun. Despite being a public figure, Lawson’s humorous side was largely kept hidden from the public eye.

Reflecting on his life, it is clear that Lawson was much more than just a serious politician. He had a side to him that was playful and light-hearted, which endeared him to those who knew him personally. It is a testament to the complexity of his character that even in death, he continues to surprise us with new revelations about who he was as a person.

Source : @BBCNewsnight

‘He had a great sense of humour and fun… That was perhaps the aspect of his character that was kept secret from the public’ Lord Lamont reflects on the life of former Tory chancellor Nigel Lawson, who has died at the age of 91

‘He had a great sense of humour and fun… That was perhaps the aspect of his character that was kept secret from the public’ Lord Lamont reflects on the life of former Tory chancellor Nigel Lawson, who has died at the age of 91https://t.co/P0zxS1DNGF pic.twitter.com/BA2bDNHmp2 — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) April 3, 2023