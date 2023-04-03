Death News : Judge Vinson passed away at 83 due to cancer.

Pensacola Mourns the Loss of Judge Clyde Roger Vinson, who Passed Away at 83 after Battling Cancer. .

The legal community is mourning the loss of Judge Clyde Roger Vinson of Pensacola, who died at the age of 83 after a battle with cancer. His passing has been felt deeply, as he served as a distinguished and respected member of the judiciary, earning a reputation for his fairness, wisdom, and impartiality.

Judge Vinson leaves behind a legacy of excellence and dedication, having devoted his life to serving the law and upholding justice. His contributions to the legal field will be long remembered, and his passing is a great loss to the legal community and the wider community at large. Our thoughts go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.

Source : @weartv

