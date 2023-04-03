Death News : Judge Vinson passed away at 83 due to cancer.

Death News : Judge Vinson passed away at 83 due to cancer.

Posted on April 3, 2023

Pensacola Mourns the Loss of Judge Clyde Roger Vinson, who Passed Away at 83 after Battling Cancer. .

The legal community is mourning the loss of Judge Clyde Roger Vinson of Pensacola, who died at the age of 83 after a battle with cancer. His passing has been felt deeply, as he served as a distinguished and respected member of the judiciary, earning a reputation for his fairness, wisdom, and impartiality.

Judge Vinson leaves behind a legacy of excellence and dedication, having devoted his life to serving the law and upholding justice. His contributions to the legal field will be long remembered, and his passing is a great loss to the legal community and the wider community at large. Our thoughts go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.

Source : @weartv

REST IN PEACE Judge Clyde Roger Vinson of Pensacola has passed away at age 83 after a battle with cancer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

error: Content is protected !!