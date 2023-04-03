Death News : Iconic music mogul Seymour Stein dies at 80.

At the age of 80, Seymour Stein, the iconic executive who discovered Madonna, Ramones, and Talking Heads, among others, has passed away..

The music industry is mourning the loss of legendary executive Seymour Stein, who passed away at the age of 80. Stein was responsible for signing some of the most iconic names in music, including Madonna, Ramones, and Talking Heads. His contributions to the industry were immeasurable, as he helped to shape the sound of music for generations to come.

Stein’s passing was announced by music publication SPIN via Twitter, and fans and colleagues alike have been sharing their condolences and memories of the influential executive. His legacy will undoubtedly continue to influence the music industry for years to come, and he will be dearly missed by those who knew and worked with him.

