Death News : Iconic music exec Seymour Stein dies at 80.

The Demise of Seymour Stein, the Iconic Executive who Launched the Careers of Madonna, Talking Heads, The Pretenders, Ramones, and Many Others, at 80 Years Old..

Seymour Stein, a music industry pioneer and the man behind the success of global superstars like Madonna, Talking Heads, The Ramones, and The Pretenders, has died at the age of 80. Stein, who was known for his keen ear for talent, was instrumental in launching the careers of some of the biggest names in music. He was a shining star in the industry and leaves behind a legacy that has forever changed the landscape of music.

Stein’s impact on the music world was immeasurable. He was a true trailblazer, and his contributions to the industry were nothing short of revolutionary. His ear for talent was unmatched, and he had a special ability to spot the next big thing before anyone else. Stein will always be remembered as a legend in the music industry, and his influence will continue to be felt for generations to come. Rest in peace, Seymour Stein. Your legacy lives on.

