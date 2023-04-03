Death News : High Court ex-Chief Justice Thottathil B Radhakrishnan dies at 63 in Kochi hospital.

Ex-Chief Justice of High Court, Thottathil B Radhakrishnan, Dies at 63 in Kochi’s Private Hospital Following Treatment.

Former Chief Justice of the High Court, Thottathil B Radhakrishnan, passed away at the age of 63 today morning at a private hospital in Kochi. He had been undergoing treatment at the hospital prior to his death. His untimely demise is a great loss to the legal fraternity and the country as a whole.

Justice Radhakrishnan had a distinguished career in law and served as the Chief Justice of the High Court at different points in time. He was known for his sharp legal acumen and exceptional judgement skills. His passing away is a huge loss to the entire legal community, and he will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues. May his soul rest in peace.

Source : @ANI

