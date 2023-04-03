Death News : GH Mumm’s Laurent Fresnet dies at 56.

GH Mumm’s Chef de Cave, Laurent Fresnet, Dies Suddenly at 56, Leaving Champagne Industry in Shock..

Laurent Fresnet, the highly respected chef de cave at GH Mumm, has passed away suddenly at just 56 years of age. This news comes as a shock to the champagne industry, leaving many struggling to come to terms with the loss. With his talent and expertise, Fresnet was widely recognized as a key figure in the production of some of the world’s most outstanding champagnes.

His tragic passing has sent ripples throughout the wine world, with many paying tribute to his immense contribution to the industry. Fresnet was known for his dedication to his craft and for constantly pushing the boundaries to create exceptional wines. His loss is sorely felt, and his legacy is sure to live on in the stunning champagnes he helped to create.

Source : @teamdb

Champagne is left reeling at the news that Laurent Fresnet, chef de cave at GH Mumm, has died suddenly at the age of 56.

Champagne is left reeling at the news that Laurent Fresnet, chef de cave at GH Mumm, has died suddenly at the age of 56.https://t.co/fl0HchOSna — The Drinks Business (@teamdb) April 3, 2023