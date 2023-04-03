Death News : Gentle Giant’s Ray Shulman dies at 73.

At 73, Ray Shulman, renowned multi-instrumentalist recognized for his contributions to the iconic prog-rock collective Gentle Giant, has passed away..

The music world has lost a true legend in Ray Shulman, the talented multi-instrumentalist who was best known for his contributions to the iconic prog-rock band, Gentle Giant. Ray has sadly passed away at the age of 73, leaving behind a rich and indelible legacy.

Throughout his career, Ray Shulman left an indelible mark on the music world, thanks to his incredible musicianship and ability to play multiple instruments. His passing is a great loss to the music community, and he will certainly be missed. Our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Source : @NME

