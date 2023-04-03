Death News : Gentle Giant bassist Ray Shulman, 73, passed away.

Ray Shulman, Primary Bassist of GENTLE GIANT, Dies at 73: He Played on All Their Albums from 1970 to 1980..

The music world is mourning the loss of Ray Shulman, the bassist of iconic progressive rock band GENTLE GIANT, who passed away at the age of 73. Ray served as the band’s primary bassist and contributed to all their albums, including their self-titled debut in 1970 and their final studio release ‘Civilian’ in 1980. An incredible musician and key component of the band’s distinctive sound, Ray’s talent will be sorely missed.

Condolences have been pouring in from fans and fellow musicians alike, all of whom recognize Ray’s significant contributions to the music industry. GENTLE GIANT’s legacy lives on through their catalogue, with Ray’s skilled bass performances continuing to inspire new generations of musicians. Rest in peace, Ray Shulman.

Source : @ROXXZONENews

