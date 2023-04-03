Death News : Former Chancellor Nigel Lawson, a staunch Brexiteer and Thatcher ally, has passed away at 91. RIP.

Former MP and Chancellor Nigel Lawson, a staunch supporter of Brexit and former right-hand man to Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, passes away at 91 – heartfelt condolences to his family and a grateful nation mourns his loss. RIP Nigel, your service will never be forgotten..

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of former MP and Chancellor Nigel Lawson at the age of 91. He was an influential figure in British politics, serving as Margaret Thatcher’s right hand man during her tenure as Prime Minister.

Lawson was a staunch supporter of Brexit, and his contributions to the movement will not be forgotten. Our deepest condolences go out to his family during this difficult time. We are grateful for his service to his country and his legacy will live on. Rest in peace, Nigel.

Source : @SteveSheasby

BREAKING NEWS: Former MP and Chancellor Nigel Lawson has died at age 91 He was Mrs Thatchers right hand man and fully supported Brexit – condolences to his family RIP Nigel, thank you for your. Service.

BREAKING NEWS: Former MP and Chancellor Nigel Lawson has died at age 91 He was Mrs Thatchers right hand man and fully supported Brexit – condolences to his family RIP Nigel, thank you for your. Service. — Steve Sheasby🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 (@SteveSheasby) April 3, 2023