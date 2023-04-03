Death News : Ex-Tory politician & journalist Nigel Lawson dies at 91.

Former Conservative Party Politician and Journalist Nigel Lawson Passes Away At 91 in a Breaking News..

The sad news of Nigel Lawson’s passing has sent shockwaves through the political world. The former Conservative Party politician and renowned journalist died at the age of 91. Lawson was a major figure in British politics, serving in numerous high-profile positions during his career. His contributions to the political landscape have been widely recognized, and his passing is a significant loss to the country.

News of Nigel Lawson’s death was confirmed by the Telegraph Politics Twitter account, with the tweet quickly spreading across social media. The post was accompanied by an image of the late politician, while the article linked within the tweet provides further insight into Lawson’s life and legacy. His passing is a reminder of the huge impact that one individual can have on the world, and he will be greatly missed by those who knew him best.

Source : @TelePolitics

