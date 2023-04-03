Death News : Ex-Chief Justice T. B. Radhakrishnan passed away.

, a former Chief Justice of multiple Indian High Courts, passes away at 03.11 a.m. on 03.04.23..

Former Chief Justice of multiple High Courts, Justice Thottathil B. Radhakrishnan passed away on April 3rd, 2023. Having served as Chief Justice of the Calcutta, Telangana, Hyderabad, and Chhattisgarh High Court, he was also a Judge of the Kerala High Court.

This news was confirmed by Live Law India on Twitter, who shared a picture of Justice T.B. Radhakrishnan along with the announcement. His passing is a great loss for the Indian judiciary and our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time.

