Death News : Ex-Chancellor Nigel Lawson dies, aged 91.

Nigel Lawson, ex-Tory Chancellor, passed away at 91..

Nigel Lawson, who served as the Chancellor of the Exchequer in the UK during the 1980s, has passed away at the age of 91. A prominent figure in the Conservative Party, Lawson was known for his economic policies that focused on reducing inflation and promoting growth. He was also a strong advocate for Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union in the lead-up to the Brexit referendum.

During his time as Chancellor, Lawson oversaw a period of economic stability and growth, but his tenure was also marked by controversy, including the handling of the Westland affair and allegations of a conflict of interest. Despite this, he remained a respected figure in British politics and continued to be active in public life after leaving office. His passing is a loss for the nation and leaves behind a legacy that will be remembered for years to come.

Source : @LBCNews

