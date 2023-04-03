Death News : Condolences to Nigel Lawson’s family.

Nigel Lawson, a remarkable Chancellor, passes away at 91. Our condolences to his family..

The Tottenham Conservatives have expressed their condolences following the passing of Nigel Lawson, who was one of the country’s greatest Chancellors. At the age of 91, Lawson had an impressive career in politics, serving as Chancellor of the Exchequer from 1983 to 1989. He has been remembered as a highly competent politician, trusted by the public and his colleagues alike.

Lawson’s loss is a great one for Britain, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. Though he may no longer be with us, his contributions to our country will never be forgotten, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations. RIP Nigel Lawson.

