Death News : Condolences to Miller’s family and friends

Condolences to the Miller Family and Friends as WWE Hall of Famer, Robert Miller (Bushwhacker Butch), Passes Away at 78 on April 2nd. .

On April 2, the wrestling community lost a beloved member as WWE Hall of Famer Robert Miller, also known as Bushwhacker Butch, passed away at the age of 78. The news of his passing was shared by PW Chronicle on Twitter, where they also extended their heartfelt condolences to Miller’s family and friends.

Miller was known for his entertaining and charismatic performances as part of WWE’s “The Bushwhackers” tag team in the 80s and 90s. He had a long and successful career in the wrestling world, and his contributions to the sport will be remembered by fans and colleagues alike. Rest in peace, Bushwhacker Butch.

Source : @_PWChronicle

