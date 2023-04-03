Death News : Composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, 71, passed away.

Ryuichi Sakamoto, Renowned Composer and Pioneer of Electronic Music, Passes Away at 71..

The world is mourning the loss of Ryuichi Sakamoto, a world-renowned composer and electronic music producer. The iconic artist passed away at the age of 71, leaving behind a legacy that has impacted and inspired many.

Sakamoto’s contributions to the music industry were numerous, earning him countless awards and accolades, including an Academy Award for Best Original Score for his work on the film “The Last Emperor.” He will be deeply missed by fans and fellow musicians alike, but his music will undoubtedly continue to inspire for years to come.

Source : @TheEDMNetwork

World-renowned composer and electronic music producer, Ryuichi Sakamoto has died at the age of 71.

World-renowned composer and electronic music producer, Ryuichi Sakamoto has died at the age of 71. https://t.co/UlvvFas67d — EDM.com (@TheEDMNetwork) April 3, 2023