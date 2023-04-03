Death News : Composer & eco-advocate, dead at 71.

At the age of 71, the innovative composer and advocate for the environment has passed away..

Renowned composer and environmental activist, who was a trailblazer in the music industry, has passed away at age 71. Her innovative compositions were heavily influenced by her love for nature and her passion for raising awareness about environmental issues. The loss of this influential figure in the arts and environmental activism has left a void in the industry that will be felt for years to come.

A champion of environmental causes, the composer used her music as a platform to bring attention to the urgent need for conservation and sustainable living. Her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of musicians and activists to use their voices to make a positive impact on the world around us. The legacy of this visionary composer and environmentalist will live on through the countless lives she touched and the positive change she inspired.

Source : @SBSNews

The pioneering composer and environmental activist has died at age 71.

The pioneering composer and environmental activist has died at age 71. https://t.co/qRhNMq0BGX — SBS News (@SBSNews) April 3, 2023