Death News : Composer and activist Ryuichi Sakamoto dies at 71. #RIPRyuichiSakamoto

, the Oscar and Grammy-winning composer and environmentalist, passes away at the age of 71 after his second bout with cancer..

The world of music and environmentalism has lost a great legend as Ryuichi Sakamoto passes away at the age of 71. This pioneering composer was a green activist whose contribution to the industry was immeasurable. His score for “The Last Emperor” won him an Oscar and a Grammy, cementing his place in history as one of the greatest composers of our time.

Sadly, this was not his first battle with cancer, and despite his resilience, he lost his second fight with the disease. The world of music is darker without his light, but his legacy lives on, inspiring generations of composers and activists to come. Rest in peace, Ryuichi Sakamoto.

Source : @NST_Online

