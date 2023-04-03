Death News : CA, Faculty Mohit Agarwal died of a heart attack at 40. Shocking and sad.

Faculty Mohit Agarwal, a young CA in his early 40s from Kolkata, passes away due to heart attack in Pune. His renewed energy and popularity, along with his everyday pursuit of yoga and morning walk leaves a painful void. May God grant his family and friends the strength to endure this tragic loss. #WorkLifeBalance.

Recently, it was announced on Twitter that Mohit Agarwal, a young CA from Kolkata, passed away in Pune due to a heart attack. At only 40 years old, Agarwal was known for being popular and energetic. He maintained a healthy lifestyle by practicing yoga and going for morning walks regularly. This news is incredibly unfortunate and we send our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. We hope that they find strength in coping with the loss.

This tragedy also serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining a healthy work-life balance. It is crucial to prioritize our physical and mental health so that we can live a fulfilling life both personally and professionally. We should make an effort to incorporate healthy habits such as exercise, meditation, and rest into our daily routine. May Mohit Agarwal’s passing inspire us to strive for a better balance in our own lives.

Source : @kdhiraj123

Very sad to know Faculty Mohit Agarwal ,young CA in early 40 from Kolkata passed away at Pune by Heart Attack.he was popular and energetic,doing yoga and morning walk daily.Very unfortunate! May God give strength to family & friends to bear such loss #WorkLifeBalance

Very sad to know Faculty Mohit Agarwal ,young CA in early 40 from Kolkata passed away at Pune by Heart Attack.he was popular and energetic,doing yoga and morning walk daily.Very unfortunate! May God give strength to family & friends to bear such loss 🙏 #WorkLifeBalance pic.twitter.com/IsxH2sURyB — DHIRAJ KHANDELWAL (@kdhiraj123) April 3, 2023