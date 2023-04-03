Death News : Bushwhacker Butch dies at 78.

78-year-old WWE icon Bushwhacker Butch has passed away..

The sad news of the passing of WWE legend Bushwhacker Butch has left the wrestling community in mourning. The 78-year-old icon has left behind an indelible mark on the industry, entertaining millions of fans with his unique personality and in-ring skills.

Bushwhacker Butch’s legacy has been recognized by various outlets, including TMZ, which reported on his death on April 3, 2023. Fans have taken to social media to express their sadness and share their favorite memories of the wrestler. Despite his passing, Bushwhacker Butch’s legacy will live on, as he remains an inspiration to future generations of wrestlers and fans alike.

Source : @TMZ

