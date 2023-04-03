Death News : Bushwhacker Butch dead at 78.

At the age of 78, WWE icon Bushwhacker Butch has passed away..

Former professional wrestler and WWE legend, Bushwhacker Butch, has passed away at the age of 78. The news was confirmed by entertainment news outlet TMZ in a tweet posted on April 3, 2023. The tweet included an image of the late wrestler and a link to their website for more details.

Butch, whose real name was Robert James Miller, was known for his wild on-screen persona as one half of the tag team duo The Bushwhackers. He had an illustrious career in the wrestling world, spanning several decades and earning numerous accolades along the way. Many fans and fellow wrestlers have taken to social media to express their condolences and share fond memories of Butch.

