Death News : Australia mourns the passing of Yunupingu, a leader and protector of Country.

Australia mourns the loss of a champion for Indigenous rights and Country. Yunupingu, a visionary leader of the Gumatj clan, passes away at 74. Our hearts go out to his family and the entire community in the Top End. .

Australia mourns the loss of a true leader and visionary. Yunupingu of the Gumatj clan, aged 74, dedicated his life to fighting for land rights and preserving the country. His tireless work has impacted the lives of many Indigenous Australians, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Yunupingu’s family and all those who are currently grieving. His passing is a great loss for the entire nation, and we will always remember his contributions to our society. May he rest in power and continue to guide us towards a brighter future.

Source : @firstpeoplesvic

Today Australia lost a leader and a visionary Yunupingu of the Gumatj clan passed away at age 74. A tireless fighter for land rights and protecting Country. We send our sincere condolences to Yunupingu’s family and all mob in the Top End.

Today Australia lost a leader and a visionary 🖤💛💔 Yunupingu of the Gumatj clan passed away at age 74. A tireless fighter for land rights and protecting Country. We send our sincere condolences to Yunupingu’s family and all mob in the Top End. pic.twitter.com/eaKL48T4x2 — First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria (@firstpeoplesvic) April 3, 2023