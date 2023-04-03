Death News : Aboriginal land rights activist Yunupingu dies at 74.

Aboriginal Australian Land Rights Advocate Yunupingu Passes Away at the Age of 74; Contributed to Parliament’s Recognition of Traditional Ownership Documents and Drafted the 1963 Yirrkala Bark Petitions..

Yunupingu, a well-known activist for Aboriginal Australian land rights, passed away at the age of 74. He dedicated his life to advocating for traditional ownership of land and was instrumental in the recognition of traditional ownership documents by parliament for the first time.

Yunupingu also helped draft the 1963 Yirrkala bark petitions that protested the use of Yolŋu land for mining. His work and legacy continue to inspire and drive progress towards the recognition and protection of Indigenous land rights in Australia.

Source : @ajplus

