Death News : Yunupingu, key Yolngu leader, dies at 74.

Yunupingu, Guardian of Songlines and Esteemed Gumatj Clan Elder, Passes Away at 74 After Prolonged Illness..

The iconic senior Yolngu lore man and Gumatj clan leader, Yunupingu, passed away at the age of 74 after a long illness, as reported by The Age. Yunupingu was widely known as the keeper of songlines, which are the ancient oral traditions that pass down knowledge, history, and culture across the generations.

His loss has not only left a void in the Gumatj clan but also within the broader Indigenous community as he was a passionate advocate for Aboriginal rights and cultural preservation. Yunupingu’s passing is a great loss to the world, as he was an inspirational figure who dedicated his life to preserving the richness of Indigenous culture and tradition. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

Source : @theage

