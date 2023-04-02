Death News : Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies aged 81.

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Dies at 81 at the Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg on This Day in 2018.

In 2018, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela passed away at the age of 81. She was being treated at the Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg at the time of her death. She was a prominent South African anti-apartheid activist and a politician. Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was the second wife of Nelson Mandela, former President of South Africa, and the mother of Zindzi Mandela.

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was known as the “Mother of the Nation.” She was an inspiration to many people, especially women, for her courage and determination in the struggle against apartheid. She was also loved by the people for her passion for social justice and human rights. The legacy she left behind is a reminder of the importance of fighting for what we believe in and the impact one person can make in the world.

Source : @Am_Blujay

