Death News : Wayans patriarch Howell dies at 86

The alleged demise of Howell Wayans, the patriarch of the Wayans family, at 86 years old. .

News has come in that Howell Wayans, the patriarch of the famous Wayans family, has passed away at the age of 86. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

The Wayans family has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry, with their talent and creativity spanning across different mediums. Howell Wayans played an instrumental role in shaping the family’s legacy and his loss is one that will surely be felt by many. May he rest in peace.

Source : @Complex

Howell Wayans, the Wayans family patriarch, has reportedly passed away at the age of 86.

Howell Wayans, the Wayans family patriarch, has reportedly passed away at the age of 86. 🕊 https://t.co/M4gucTrjJm — Complex (@Complex) April 2, 2023