Death News : Wayans family patriarch Howell dies at 86.

Howell Wayans, the Patriarch of the Well-known Wayans Clan, Passes Away at 86..

Howell Wayans, the patriarch of the famous Wayans family, known for producing numerous popular comedies, has passed away at the age of 86. He will be remembered for his contributions to the entertainment industry, which included working as a writer and director for television shows and movies.

The Wayans family has a long history of success in the entertainment industry, with members such as Damon Wayans, Keenan Ivory Wayans, and Marlon Wayans achieving their own individual successes. Howell Wayans played a significant role in paving the way for his family’s success and will be deeply missed by his loved ones and fans alike.

Source : @FOX10Phoenix

