Death News : Steve Skeates, prolific writer for Warren and DC, has passed away at 80. Notable works include Aquaman, The Flash, Phantom Stranger, and DC mystery mags, as well as the classic tale “The Gourmet” from Plop #1. #RIPSteveSkeates

Steve Skeates, Prolific Writer for Warren and DC Comics, Passes Away at 80: Remembering His Contributions to Aquaman, The Flash, and More, Including the Classic ‘The Gourmet!’ from Plop #1..

Social media is abuzz with news that prolific writer, Steve Skeates, has passed away at the age of 80. Although he was best known for his extensive contributions to Warren, Skeates also made significant impacts on Aquaman, The Flash, Phantom Stranger, and all of DC’s mystery magazines. He will always be remembered for his classic contribution, “The Gourmet” as published in Plop #1.

Many colleagues and fans have shared their condolences and memories of Skeates on Twitter. His legacy as a talented and influential comic book writer will undoubtedly live on. Rest in peace, Steve Skeates.

Source : @DerfBackderf

