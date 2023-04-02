Death News : Salim Durani, India all-rounder, dead at 88

Salim Durani, Former India Allrounder, Passes Away at 88.

Former India all-rounder Salim Durani has passed away at the age of 88. Durani was a member of the Indian cricket team during the 1960s and 70s, and was known for his left-arm spin and big hitting with the bat. He played 29 Test matches for India, scoring over 1,200 runs and taking 75 wickets. Durani was a popular figure in Indian cricket and his contributions to the game will always be remembered.

Durani’s death has been mourned by the cricketing fraternity and fans worldwide. He will always be remembered as one of the finest all-rounders to have played for India. Durani’s legacy will live on, and his story will continue to inspire new generations of cricketers. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Salim Durani.

