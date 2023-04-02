Death News : Sakamoto Ryuichi, musician, age 71, best known for work with Yellow Magic Orchestra, has died.

Famous Japanese composer and musician Sakamoto Ryuichi, celebrated for his contributions to the Yellow Magic Orchestra, passes away at 71..

The world is mourning the loss of Sakamoto Ryuichi, a highly esteemed Japanese composer and musician who recently passed away at the age of 71. His contributions to the music industry are unparalleled, and he is most fondly remembered for his work with the Yellow Magic Orchestra. He was known for his ability to seamlessly blend traditional Japanese sounds with modern electronic music, creating unique and unforgettable compositions.

Sakamoto Ryuichi was not just a musician, but a true artist who used his talent to transcend cultural and social boundaries. He collaborated with artists from all over the world, including David Bowie and Iggy Pop, and his music has been used in countless films and TV shows. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of musicians and fans alike.

