Death News : Sakamoto Ryuichi dies at 71.

At 71 years old, Sakamoto Ryuichi (坂本 龍一) has passed away..

Renowned musician and composer Sakamoto Ryuichi has sadly passed away at the age of 71. With a career spanning several decades, he was known for blending traditional Japanese music with contemporary styles, and composing scores for films such as The Last Emperor and The Revenant.

Sakamoto’s death is a great loss to the music industry and fans around the world. He leaves behind a legacy of innovative and influential work that will continue to inspire future generations of musicians and fans alike. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.

Source : @hiragananinja

Sakamoto Ryuichi (坂本 龍一) has passed away at the age of 71.

Sakamoto Ryuichi (坂本 龍一) has passed away at the age of 71. pic.twitter.com/fJqyhSslEx — HiraganaNinja 🇯🇵🥷 (@hiragananinja) April 2, 2023